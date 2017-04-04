Awards to be given in Springfield honoring Dr. King’s legacy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marked 49 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; the civil rights activist was killed in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ronn Johnson, the President of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services in Springfield, told 22News it’s important to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy not just today, but throughout the year.

The center is honoring Dr. King’s legacy with a new social justice award given to five people making an impact in the community.

“We thought it would really be a good time to have folks in reflection, relative to Dr. King’s legacy, and the importance of that legacy. Not just here in our community, but across this nation,” said Johnson.

The first annual Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Awards ceremony will take place this weekend. It will recognize people in the fields of education, economic development, race relations and those who have made important contributions to their community.

The awards will be given on Saturday, April 8th at Chez Josef.