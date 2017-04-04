Are President Trump’s tweets too hot to handle?

(CNN) – When President Donald Trump tweets, it can leave his critics burning. So, a robot builder decided to burn them.

Each and every Trump tweet goes up in smoke with the message to @realdonaldtrump “I burned your tweet.”

David Neevel said he is “giving Trump’s tweets the attention they deserve.” He found himself annoyed by them. For him, the tweet burner is cathartic. “It’s a way to laugh through this hopefully.”

Neevel specializes in making Rube Goldberg-like gizmos that “solve small problems in difficult ways.” Like an Oreo separating machine that separates the cream from the cookie, a bottle cap remover activated by opening the refrigerator door, or a mannequin that sprays deodorant on him.

Neeval is from Oregon, though he’s currently doing freelance robotic engineering in the Netherlands. He spent a couple of weeks making himself the tweet burner.

When asked where he stores the tweet burning machine, he replied “It’s on a little table I made that’s in the bathtub.”

While Trump rails against the failing New York Times, the tweet burner itself sometimes fails, missing the ashtray or burning its own arm. Its cheap tourist shop lighter once failed to light, temporarily sparing a tweet. The burner e-mails Neevel when it receives a Trump tweet and Neevel then gives it the command to burn.

When the president tweeted about a witch hunt, little did he know his tweet would end up burned at the stake.