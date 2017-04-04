“America’s Largest Town” considering whether to become a city

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Voters in Framingham are deciding whether the town is too big to be a town anymore.

A question on Tuesday’s ballot asks whether the community of about 70,000 residents should change its charter and adopt a city form of government with an elected mayor and city council.

Framingham has been unofficially called America’s largest town and currently has a board of selectmen and representative town meeting.

Proponents of the charter change argue that Framingham has become too large and diverse to be governed like other smaller towns.

Critics worry that too much power would be centralized in the mayor’s office.

Several previous attempts to change the town’s governing structure have failed, the last time in 1997.

Other former Massachusetts towns have become cities in recent years, including Braintree and Weymouth.