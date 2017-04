AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One Agawam teenager, David LeCour II, has gained national attention by using Twitter to ask Khloe Kardashian to the prom.

After more than 740 re-tweets, and 3,500 likes, Khloe responded. Khloe told a disappointed David she can’t make it to the Agawam High School prom on April 17th, but she facetimed him to say how much she loved the video.

Khloe even sent him a gift basket on Tuesday of all things Kardashian. David said her kindness brought him to tears.

There are no words to describe my emotions now. I love you so much, I can't stop crying. I love you @khloekardashian thank you so much!!!😭❤💕 pic.twitter.com/gF8TJOCb7C — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) April 4, 2017