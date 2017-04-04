A new law changes online privacy rules

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A new law has changed Internet privacy rules.

President Donald Trump signed a bill Monday that allows internet service providers to access your personal information.

“I try not to put our personal information data online and I use our computer when we need to run our card or anything because we have the higher security and stuff on that,” said Holly Stratos of West Springfield.

This bill repeals an online privacy regulation, issued by the F-C-C in October that gave consumers more control with their personal data. Critics of the bill say this could eventually allow internet providers to sell information about their customer’s browsing habits.

This new law will allow internet service providers like Comcast, Verizon, and AT & T to share personal data, like web browsing history, without your permission. But this practice has been going on for several years with websites like Facebook and Google.

If you search for a car on Google, the website can send you ads on those types of cars being sold. Systems Engineer Chris Bovino of Northeast IT told 22News, the Internet service providers must use any personal information responsibly.

“What you are vulnerable too is what you put out there, but these companies have privacy policies so you should feel safe that any information you have online is going to be safe with these companies,” said Bovino.

Bovino told 22News Facebook and Google control two-thirds of the online marketing ads.He recommends limiting any personal information on any website, to only what’s essential.