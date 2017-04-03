Will Senate “Go Nuclear” over Gorsuch?

(NBC News) A major is looming showdown over President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Democrats are standing their ground, vowing to block the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch.

Republicans say Gorsuch will be confirmed, even if it means changing the rules by invoking the so-called “nuclear option”.

That would mean instead of 60 votes to move forward, a simple majority, 51 votes, would be required.

That could also change the way Senate does business going forward.

“It certainly is the end of bipartisanship on judges. We’ll have a partisan vote on every federal judge,” predicts South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham.

Democrats say their “no” is based on the judge’s policy, but Republicans claim it’s nothing but politics, and payback after President Obama’s pick for the same seat,

Merrick Garland, was never given a confirmation hearing.

