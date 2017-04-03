Wanted man arrested after shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted on home invasion and armed robbery charges in southeastern Massachusetts was arrested in Springfield Sunday morning, after he allegedly fired shots from a stolen gun.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, 25 year-old Orlando Perez of Springfield is now facing additional charges, including discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and using a firearm in a felony.

Delaney says that police were called to the area of 121 Tyler Street at around 11:30 Sunday morning, after the city’s “Shotspotter” system picked up the sound of gunfire in the area. He says police had also received multiple 911 calls about a man in a red hooded sweatshirt who had just fired a gun in the area, and was walking toward Pendleton Avenue.

Arriving in the area, two officers quickly found Perez, and Delaney says they could see the suspect had a gun in his waistband. The gun was taken away from him and he was handcuffed, the officers then allegedly found that he was carrying 39 bags of crack cocaine, and an additional “large chunk” of crack.

Police were able to find shell casings in the area of the reported gunfire, though no one was struck, and there was no damage to nearby cars or buildings.

Perez faces the following charges for the weekend incident in Springfield:

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Carrying a firearm without a license

Using a firearm in a felony

Carrying a dangerous weapon with an active warrant

Possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute

Receiving stolen property (the gun had been reported stolen out of Largo, Florida.)

He was also wanted on default warrants out of New Bedford for the following charges:

Home invasion

Armed robbery

Carrying a firearm

Discharging a firearm

Perez is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Springfield District Court.