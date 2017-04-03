Toxic cleanup moving Ludlow Mills project closer to redevelopment

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westmass Area Development Corporation completed a brownfield cleanup that cleared asbestos and other hazardous materials from the century old mill buildings in Ludlow.

$600,000 in grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency helped complete the cleanup, which will allow for the conversion of the Ludlow Mills to commercial, residential and industrial spaces.

Linda Belisle of Ludlow told 22News, “Ludlow has always been a booming town. We never had this much businesses here growing up back in the 60’s and 70’s, so it’ll bring more people to the area to know Ludlow more too.”

Westmass said the Ludlow Mills complex will create and retain more than 2,000 jobs and will contribute significantly to the Town’s tax base.