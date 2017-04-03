The dangers of drowsy driving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Falling asleep at the wheel is a common problem among drivers. The CDC reports 1 in 25 adults have fallen asleep while driving.

It’s a problem state lawmakers tried to address in 2013, but they failed to pass penalties against drowsy driving.

There are safety measures like rumble strips to help wake drivers who are swerving off the road. There’s also new car technologies that may help to combat the problem.

Cara Callahan of Chicopee told 22News, “Having safeguards in place definitely is encouraging, but I don’t think that you don’t want to rely on technology to be what’s preventing you from potentially hurting yourself or someone else.”

Drowsy driving accidents don’t just impact your safety, they could also impact your wallet, if your insurance company raises your rate.

The President of the Insurance Center of New England, Bill Trudeau, told 22News, “Sleeping is still considered failure to maintain control of your vehicle. So, as far as it would be something that if you had an accident because you fell asleep, that accident would still potentially lead to points on your driving record.”

Massachusetts State Police said if you know you have to drive during your normal sleeping hours, rest up before hand, and pull over at a well-lit rest stop if you need to doze off.