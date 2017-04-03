Tackling human trafficking in the United States

(CNN) – Human trafficking is believed to be the third largest criminal enterprise on Earth. It has the kinds of customers you’d never suspect, and they can order sex online as easily as they order a meal.

New legislation and state initiatives are taking shape with an aim to end modern day slavery. President Donald Trump said, “Hopefully we’re going to do a great deal to help prevent some of the really horrific crimes that are taking place.”

Human trafficking cases have been reported in all 50 states, making headlines in California, Tennessee and Missouri just this weekend. According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, some 3,000 kids reported as runaways were likely trafficked last year, and that’s just a fraction.

Many of the websites, motels, and storefronts that act as covers for the crimes go unchecked until it’s too late. Recently, Missouri attacked the issue head on. Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner introduced bipartisan legislation to make it easier for victims to sue websites that post illegal ads related to human trafficking.

Earlier, the state’s Attorney General Josh Hawley made good on a campaign promise. Now, Missouri have first in the nation regulations to use consumer protection laws to combat trafficking, one of many new initiatives focused on ending the problem for good.