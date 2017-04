SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will hold a “Light it Up Blue” event Monday afternoon to raise awareness for Autism.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to give a proclamation declaring Autism Awareness Month in the city.

He’ll be joined by Lisa Poutre of Sunshine Village at City Hall, where they’ll hang a canvas on the first floor to commemorate Autism Awareness Month.

Light It Up Blue is a global initiative by Autism Speaks to help raise awareness about Autism.