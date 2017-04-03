Sidewalk project to cause delays on Rt. 10 in Southampton

Project is part of "Safe Routes to Schools" initiative

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction started Monday on a portion of Route 10 in Southampton; a project that is expected to last until the summer.

The town is putting in sidewalks along Route 10, between Pomeroy Meadow Rd. and the Cumberland Farms next to the shopping plaza. It is all part of a state-funded project called “Safe Routes to Schools.”

A state assessment found that there were either no sidewalks, or sidewalks in poor condition around William Norris Elementary School.

Charlie Kaniecki, Chair of the Southampton Select Board, told 22News that construction should last until the middle of summer.

Southampton Liquors owner Naimish Patel wasn’t notified about this construction, but supports the project.

“We’re surrounded by children all around us. They need sidewalks to walk along this main road, because everything is along this main road. If they want to get something to drink, eat, it’s right in this plaza,” Patel said.

A crosswalk will be placed at Helen Drive, and safety lights will be installed where Pomeroy Meadow Road meets Route 10.

Kaniecki says that the town is using this construction period to also install a $100,0000 water pipeline to replace the current 80 year-old pipes.

Traffic will stay open along this stretch of Route 10, but you should expect delays.

