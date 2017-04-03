10 reported dead in subway explosion in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russia media Tass and Interfax: 10 dead in blast on train in St. Petersburg subway.

This is a breaking news update from the Associated Press, their original story is below:

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is reporting that several people have been injured in an explosion on a subway train.

The subway’s administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.