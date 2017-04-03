Sen. Kenneth Donnelly, ex-firefighter, has died

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts state senator and local fire department veteran has died of a brain tumor. Arlington Democrat Kenneth Donnelly was 66 years old.

His office says he died Sunday surrounded by family.

Donnelly represented the 4th Middlesex District, including Arlington, Burlington, Billerica, Woburn, and Lexington. Before becoming a senator he was a firefighter for 37 years in Lexington. He also served as secretary treasurer of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts group.

Some of the causes he championed during his political career were increasing access to mental health services, funding workforce training for the unemployed and protecting homeless families and retirees on fixed incomes.

Donnelly is survived by his wife of 43 years, three children and five grandchildren.

His office says wake and funeral arrangements will be announced later.