Ride-hailing companies to complete driver background checks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Uber and Lyft must complete background checks on tens of thousands of Massachusetts drivers by Monday. Riders told 22News they’ll now feel a bit safer in the backseat.

The ride-hailing companies already required third party checks, but Governor Charlie Baker passed a law in August of 2016 that requires drivers to pass a state background check through the criminal and sex offender registries.

This comes less than a year after an Uber driver was charged with raping a passenger in Boston. Uber alone employs more than 20,000 drivers in Massachusetts. Drivers must have their records checked twice a year. Any employee who fails the test will not be allowed to drive.

Luis Marrero, of Springfield said he feels safer taking rides once background checks are complete. “In reality, I think it’s dangerous for everybody, not just females, just everybody in general. They should definitely do background checks on everything, Like they do for McDonald’s, like they do for everything else. They should do a background check for Uber.”

The new law doesn’t require Uber and Lyft drivers to be fingerprinted, even though Massachusetts cab drivers must take the extra test.