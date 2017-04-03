Renovations complete at Ronald McDonald House in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Ronald McDonald House observed a milestone on Monday: completion of its million-dollar renovation of the 26-year home-away-from-home for families from around the world.

The Ronald McDonald House serves the families of children who are receiving treatment at Springfield Shriners Hospital and Baystate Children’s Hospital.

The Ronald McDonald House has been home to Haley Nisbett from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands since February. Her son, Jameson, will be well enough to go home in June.

“They are so friendly and giving,” Nisbett said.

She is one of more than 12,000 parents provided with free lodging at the Ronald McDonald House during their children’s treatment since the facility opened in 1991.