Red Sox fans are excited for the 2017 season

BOSTON (WWLP) – The baseball season in Massachusetts has officially begun. The Boston Red Sox took on the Pittsburgh Pirates in their home opener, Monday afternoon.

It was a slow start to the game. It wasn’t until the 5th inning that the Red Sox put the 1st run of the game on the board, and eventually won 5-3. It also turned out to be a great day for opening day; the temperature in Boston was just above 50 degrees as the first pitch was thrown out.

It was the first time Red Sox fans were able to see Pitcher Rick Porcello start on an opening day. He is coming off a CY Young Award winning season and fans are counting on him to have another big season this year.

Christopher Catino told 22News, “Love it, he deserved it, he earned it, and he’s going to do awesome. We’re going to go in the World Series, we’re going to have the Patriots and Red Sox champions done.”

This was a 2:00 p.m. game on Monday, but that did not stop fans from packing the park to watch the Sox for the first time this season. However, coming to this game, or any game this season, is not a cheap trip. For the second year in a row, the Red Sox are among the top three teams with the most expensive MLB ticket prices; an average ticket to a game at Fenway will cost you just over $100.

Fans said the ticket prices are well worth it. One woman loves it so much she told 22News her and her husband met on a Red Sox fan Facebook page and got married on Yawkey Way; “I love opening day, I’ve come for 20 years straight. I went to Germany to visit him, he came back here afterwards and we got married here on Yawkey Way.”

When the Red Sox arrived home just under 48 hours before the game, they were met by a layer of snow; but that melted and the park was ready.

Red Sox fan Matt Poniatowski told 22News he looks at this as the official start of spring; “It’s opening day as far as I’m concerned. I do what the meteorologists or calendars tell you, first day of spring is opening day at Fenway; beautiful weather, great people, great sporting events. You’ve got Tom Brady and Gronk running out there. It’s all of those things.”

Fans at Fenway saw Brady throw out the first pitch of the home opener. In his hand he held that missing Super Bowl jersey that he now clearly has back in his possession. Rob Gronkowski tried to steal the jersey away but Brady chased and eventually tackled him for the jersey.

Fans also saw all five Patriots Super Bowl trophies on Monday, and they told 22News they’re confident that the Red Sox will be coming away with a trophy of their own this season.

This is the first time in 14 years that David Ortiz is not on the opening day roster, he of course retired after last season, but he is certainly not forgotten. Many fans chose to where there Ortiz jerseys as they cheered on the Red Sox on Monday, and his face was all over the park.