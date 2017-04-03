Record reveals message from the past

KSHB's Josh Helmuth Published: Updated:
Missouri woman discovers vinyl record recording message from her father as he prepared to depart to fight in World War II.

(KSHB) Laurie Meyer was recently going through a trove of family belongings when she came across a long forgotten family relic — a vinyl recording of her father during World War II.

The message – a family hidden treasure – was from Meyer’s father, Jim Rudy, to her mother, June, from January 15, 1943. It was recorded in Chicago just before Rudy was shipped out to the front lines of Europe with the Army Airborne unit.

Although Meyer had heard the record once when she was very little, she couldn’t remember what was said, let alone if the audio could be salvaged.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2o225Pw

