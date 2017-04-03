Prototype of CRRC Orange Line car displayed in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – State transportation officials are holding a ribbon cutting event in Boston Monday, where there will be mock MBTA Orange Line cars on display.

More than 150 Orange Line cars were contracted to be built in Springfield by China-based rail car builder, CCRC.

Later this week, CCRC is sending Springfield Technical Community College graduates, along with other new hires, to China to learn new manufacturing skills and the company’s technology.

CCRC has also been contracted to build Red Line cars for the MBTA, subway cars for the Los Angeles metro, and commuter train cars for Philadelphia’s transit system.

The company’s Springfield facility is scheduled to be completed in October.