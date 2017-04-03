Police arrest man on several charges

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Police arrested a man Sunday evening after he allegedly assaulted an officer and left a child on the side of a road.

Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe said John D. Lamountain, 40, of Westfield, was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly “barricaded himself” behind a door at the S and S Mart on Franklin Street, and reportedly charged at an officer. It was also reported by Westfield Police that Lamountain allegedly left a child alone on Kellogg Street prior to the incident.

According to the police records, a call initially came in for a well-being check on a man and a child on the “corner of Kellogg Street and Lincoln Street.” It was then reported that a possible robbery was occurring at S and S Mart.

According to McCabe, police arrived to S and S Mart and reportedly found that Lamountain had gotten behind the counter of the convenience store without permission and allegedly “barricaded himself behind a door.”

Additional officers were requested and police gained access and Lamountain allegedly charged at the officer, “making contact with the officer,” according to McCabe. Lamountain was eventually tasered according to police, and had allegedly resisted arrest while on the ground.

Police also reported that a child that was with Lamountain was left in front of an address on Kellogg Street. Bystanders reportedly waited with the child until police arrived, according to police records.

Police arrested Lamountain and charged him with reckless endangerment to a child, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting arrest.

Additionally, McCabe reported that two officers were treated at a local hospital due to hand injuries they sustained during the alleged incident.