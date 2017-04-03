Pet Corner: Royce

Name: Royce

Breed: Rottweiler

Age: 11 months old

Gender: Male

Color: Black/Brown

Background

Royce came to Dakin when his person was not allowed to keep pets in his home. He’s a friendly 11 month old Rottweiler who enjoys other dogs. We don’t know his history with cats, but the staff can look into that if you have a kitty and want to adopt Royce. He’s an ideal pet for someone with a bit of dog experience, as he’ll need some exercise and good, long walks to burn off some energy. Royce is at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Events/Other Topics

Dakin Needs Foster Volunteers!

1 out of every 4 animals who come through the door at Dakin will need to go into foster care, whether they’re orphaned baby animals, adult dogs or cats who are recovering from surgery, or those who are just too overwhelmed by the bustling shelter environment and need to stay in someone’s home for a brief time before they can adjust to the adoption floor. Your help is needed now! Spring and summer means fosters are needed more than ever, and the first step to becoming one is to attend our upcoming foster orientations. Click here to see when our sessions are and book one!

