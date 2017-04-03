Paramedics & emergency rooms see the effects of the opioid crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts had the highest rate of opioid related visits to hospital emergency departments according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. State emergency departments had 450 visits for opioid-related reasons for every 100,000 residents in 2014.

Baystate’s Chief of Emergency Medicine Joseph Schmidt said that patients can suffer substantial injuries or even death if help doesn’t reach them in time. “They make you stop breathing. If you stop breathing for long enough, you know it doesn’t take long, four or five minutes before you start to see brain damage. And so those are patients that if people don’t find them in time, suffer either death or substantial injuries.”

When the state’s paramedics head to a possible opioid overdose scene, they told 22News that they’re thinking safety first. “Our big concern is making sure we’re okay so we can help others that call upon us to help them,” paramedic Mike Nicoli said.

Emergency responders have had to adapt to the rise in opioid-related deaths which are four times higher in 2015 than they were in 2000. One tool they rely on is naloxone, a prescription medicine that reverses the effects of opioids, especially in overdose situations. Paramedics administer the medicine to patients through injection or nasal spray.

In recent years, first responders have increased the strength of the naloxone because of the greater potency of street drugs. Paramedics said they could reach more patients if they partnered with the state to determine overdose hot spots and had ambulances set in those locations.

If you or someone you love is dealing with an addiction problem, a page has been developed to assist you begin your journey to recovery. Click Here »