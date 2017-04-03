Open burning season conditions

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Open burning season ends May 1st. 22News Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei visits Agawam Fire Department to go over open burning season.

Residents who live where open burning is allowed, must first obtain a permit to burn from the local fire warden. Even with a permit, however, no one can participate in open burning if air quality conditions are poor. Residents can call the MassDEP Air Quality Hotline at (617) 556-1021 or click here to see if air quality conditions allow for burning.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, the following materials may be burned:

Brush, cane, driftwood, and forestry debris from other than commercial or industrial land clearing operations

Fruit tree prunings, dead raspberry stalks, blueberry patches for pruning purposes, and infected beehives for disease control.

Trees and brush resulting from agricultural land clearing.

Fungus infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available.

Communities in western Massachusetts that do not allow open burning include:

Springfield

Chicopee

Holyoke

West Springfield

All permitted open burning must take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during open burn season. Fires must be attended at all times until completely extinguished.

Burning sites must be located at least 75 feet from structures. Materials can’t be piled higher than three feet, longer than 25 feet, or wider than 10 feet.

If a fire gets out of control, the Department of Fire Services says don’t hesitate to call the fire department.

For more information on open burning regulations and safety, please click here.