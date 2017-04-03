New RMV in Springfield has the same old problems

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Customers are complaining about the long wait times at the new Registry of Motor Vehicles in Springfield.

22News spoke with people who said they were waiting anywhere from two to four hours to complete their business at the RMV branch on St. James Avenue.

The new location opened in January with 17-plus employees, and upgraded stations that were expected to increase efficiency.

Fabio Valladarez of Springfield told 22News, “If you come in the morning, first thing in the morning or after three, it’s the same. It’s too much, it’s two hours. I was here yesterday too, two hours again.”

The RMV’s online wait time claimed a 42-minute wait for licensing at the new Springfield location; an employee said they were unable to comment.

