Massachusetts city calls for Trump impeachment probe

Cambridge voted for Hillary Clinton in the presidential election

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
In this March 31, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Slim majorities of Americans favor independent investigations into Trump’s relationship with the Russian government and possible attempts by Russia to influence last year’s election according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The City of Cambridge has passed a resolution calling for an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

The Cambridge City Council passed the resolution Monday evening by a 7-1 vote. One council member abstained from voting.

The resolution calls on the U.S. House of Representatives to review whether Trump’s many business interests violate the foreign emoluments clause or the domestic emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution. The clauses prohibit the president from profiting from foreign governments, the federal governor or state governments, other than his salary.

Cambridge voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

The city is across the Charles River from Boston, and is home to Harvard University.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s