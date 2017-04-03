Man accused of assaulting girlfriend with firearm

Jon Rosen, News 8 Producer Published:
Justin Czaplinski
Justin Czaplinski (WTNH)

EAST GRANBY, Conn (WTNH) – An East Granby man accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a firearm on Sunday morning, is now under arrest.

According to State Police, 37-year-old Justin Czaplinski was holding his girlfriend against her will inside his home in on Old County Highway in East Granby. Investigators say Czaplinski assaulted the woman with a handgun, and when police searched the home, they found a number of other firearms as well.

Czaplinski was arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Restraint and numerous firearms violations.

