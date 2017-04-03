Ludlow doctor charged with writing illegal prescriptions in court Monday

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A hearing is scheduled to be held Monday morning in the trial of a former Ludlow doctor accused of over-prescribing powerful drugs to addicts.

Dr. Fernando Jayma will be in Hampden Superior Court for the hearing at 9:30 a.m. Jayma has been charged with illegally prescribing opioids to patients, for no legitimate medical purpose.

According to the attorney general’s office, some of those patients had documented substance abuse issues.

In a news conference following Jayma’s December 2015 arrest, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that Jayma was the number-two prescriber of oxycodone statewide, and that he was prescribing the drug at a rate 11 times the average.

Jayma has also been charged with defrauding MassHealth. He voluntarily gave up his license to practice medicine after his arrest.

Related: