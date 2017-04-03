Longmeadow discuss putting signals at railroad crossing

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The rail-road crossing on Birnie Road has been closed since an Amtrak plow train hit a truck being driven by 59-year-old DPW employee Warren Cowles. Cowles died in that crash.

When the Longmeadow Select Board meets on Monday night, they’ll consider keeping the crossing closed until signals can be installed.

Warren Cowles’ sister Cindy insists that signals must be installed quickly to prevent more loss of life at the crossing. Her brother is one of several people who have died there. “Five lives is too many,” she said. “It’s not a matter of if it’ll happen again. It will happen again. So now it’s a matter of when who is the next one? It could be one of their family members.”

Longmeadow town Manager Stephen Crane told 22News the Board of Selectmen can only take the first steps. It’s up to the state to secure funding to install signals and barriers. “There’s really not a clear, straightforward path to getting signals installed at crossings like this,” he explained. “I’ve been here a short time but I’m amazed there is no check list you can go to.”

The Board of Selectmen has been asked to start that process, but the state must budget the money and then coordinate with the Department of Transportation and Amtrak.