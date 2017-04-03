Know your US Constitution? More states look to teach it

MATT O'BRIEN, Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this June 12, 2012, file photo, George Washington's signature is seen as Chris Coover, senior specialist for Rare books & manuscripts at Christie's shows President George Washington's personal copy of the Acts of the first Congress (1789), containing the U.S. Constitution and the proposed Bill of Rights, during a media availability in Washington. Immigrants who want to become United States citizens must go through a long list of requirements, including passing a civics test. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Should U.S. high school students know at least as much about the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Federalist papers as immigrants passing an American citizenship test?

In a growing number of states, having such a basic knowledge is now a high school graduation requirement.

Kentucky last week became the latest state to require the high school social studies curriculum to teach the same material used in the 100 civics questions on the naturalization test.

Other civics education boosters say such a mandate is too simplistic. They say it’s better to have a full course delving into the founding U.S. documents.

Rhode Island and Minnesota are among the states where lawmakers are considering requiring a course on American government and civics. It’s been a bipartisan cause.

 

