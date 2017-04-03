Group reaches fundraising goal to save Du Bois church

Civil right leader W.E.B. DuBois is pictured here in a 1918 photograph. Photo by Cornelius M. Battey, 1918. Image Courtesy: Library of Congress

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — The organization founded to save the Massachusetts church where civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois once attended services has reached its fundraising goal with just one day to spare.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Clinton Church Restoration reached its $100,000 goal on Thursday, paving the way for the organization to purchase the Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church in Great Barrington.

The church that dates to 1857 has fallen into disrepair in recent years following the death of the Rev. Esther Dozier in 2007.

The group’s chairman says there is still much to do to make up for years of deferred maintenance and neglect.

Du Bois, a Great Barrington native and co-founder of the NAACP, was a member of the congregation during the late 19th century.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

 

