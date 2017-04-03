Graffiti on Memorial Bridge bothers Mayor Sarno

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has called on the state to remove graffiti on the Memorial Bridge.

Graffiti artists have been tagging the bases of the concrete light posts that line both sides of the bridge between Springfield and West Springfield. Sarno said the city will be asking MassDOT to clean it up, because the bridge is under the jurisdiction of the state.

Several 22News viewers complained about the graffiti, saying it appears to be tagging inspired by street gangs.

“The graffiti is obviously very bothersome, and I want it off ASAP,” Sarno said.

The mayor told 22News that he would like to assign the clean-up project to Springfield’s graffiti removal personnel, but legally, he has to go through channels to notify the state department of transportation.