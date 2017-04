CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are urging drivers to avoid a section of James Street due to a gas leak.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the gas leak is in the area of 711 James Street. James Street is currently closed between Memorial Drive and College Street.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Click here to view a map of the closure on your mobile device.