CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Firefighter Tony Spano died unexpectedly last Thursday, after he collapsed while exercising. He was 47-years-old, and a 14-year veteran firefighter and EMT.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Cierpial Funeral Home on East Street in Chicopee.

A funeral mass will be held Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Name of Jesus Church on Springfield Street.

The burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

