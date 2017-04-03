Five small things to do often for your spouse

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  Keeping the emotional bank account in your relationship with your partner flush with positive sentiment, means doing small things often. Once again, we draw from the research from the Gottman Institiute for building a sound relationship house with Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling Associates in Wilbraham.

5 Small Things To Do Often:
1. Partings and the Six Second Kiss
2. Admiration and Appreciation
3. Demonstrate Affection
4. Low Stress Reunions
5. Date nights and Love Maps

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s