Family mourning the loss of Ludlow woman killed in Springfield

Tire marks and debris from the accident were still visible on Monday

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flowers were placed near Worcester Street in Springfield where a 37-year-old mother of two from Ludlow died in a one-car crash this weekend.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said the car went off Worcester Street and flipped over. It happened overnight Sunday, but the driver wasn’t found until early Sunday morning.

Monday night family members placed balloons and flowers on the tree hit by the woman’s car. 22News went to Worcester Street and could see the tire marks and debris from the accident.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name until all family members have been notified.

Related: Woman killed in overnight Springfield accident

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s