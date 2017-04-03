Elizabeth Warren chosen to speak at UMass Amherst graduation

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be the commencement speaker for the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

University officials announced Monday that the Massachusetts Democrat will deliver the address at a May 12 graduation ceremony for undergraduates.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said in a statement that Warren’s advocacy for education and environmental issues align with the university’s core values.

Warren serves on the Senate’s Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, and the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, among others.

Before being elected in 2012, Warren was a law professor at Harvard for nearly 20 years and lives in Cambridge. She is a graduate of the University of Houston and Rutgers Law School.

