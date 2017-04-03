Disco biscuits, Spanish fly: Cosby lawyers to argue evidence

Cosby called the 2004 incident consensual

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Disco biscuits, Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault case. Cosby's lawyers want to bar from the June trial any mention of quaaludes, also called disco biscuits. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Disco biscuits, Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault case.

Cosby’s lawyers want to bar from the June trial any mention of quaaludes, also called disco biscuits.

Cosby has acknowledged getting the disco biscuits in the 1970s to give women before sex. But his lawyers say that’s irrelevant since they were banned 20 years before he met the trial accuser.

Suburban Philadelphia prosecutors plan to argue Monday the actor’s experience with quaaludes shows he’s familiar with date rape drugs. They also want to introduce a boyhood story from Cosby’s 1991 book “Childhood” about the supposed aphrodisiac Spanish fly.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He calls the encounter consensual.

 

