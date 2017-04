(NBC News) Thousands woke up without power this morning after thunderstorms spawning tornados swept across five southern states.

Multiple tornados were reported in Louisiana.

A mobile home was flipped by the winds in Beaux Bridge, killing a woman and her 3-year-old daughter.

The same line of storms will push east Monday, heading into parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, putting 20 million people at risk.

