Cooley Dickinson lifts the temporary visitor restrictions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Health Care has lifted the restrictive visiting policy that was temporarily put in place due to the flu season.

The hospital announced on Monday the restrictions would be lifted immediately, which was originally put in place in mid-February. At that time, there was a large number of people being admitted to the hospital with the flu virus.

According to Infection Prevention Nurse Manager Linda Riley, “The numbers of people testing positive for flu are much lower.” However, she is reminding everyone to clean their hands often to prevent the spread of infection. If you do get sick, make sure to stay home from work or school.

Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center also lifted their visiting restrictions in March. Click Here to see Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s visiting guidelines now.

