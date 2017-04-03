Construction on Converse St in Longmeadow may cause delays

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is scheduled to begin construction on a main road in Longmeadow Monday.

The work will begin at the intersection of Converse Street and Laurel Street, and will continue to Dwight Road. The entire construction site is about a mile long.

The purpose of the project is to resurface the existing pavement, make drainage and structural repairs, and add 4,000 feet of new sidewalk.

Sections of Converse Street may be closed during the construction process.

Anyone planning to use Converse Street should expect delays. Longmeadow Police officers are advising drivers to take alternate routes, if possible, to get around the construction.

Possible detours include using Dickinson Street from Springfield, and Franconia and Dwight Roads.

The project is expected to last through the summer and into the fall.