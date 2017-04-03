College fair held at Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield National College Fair was held Monday morning at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

High school students and their parents met one-on-one with representatives from 174 colleges and universities at the Young Building. Nine of those institutions are actually outside the United States.

The students were able to learn about each college’s admission requirements, course offerings, campus life, and opportunities for financial aid. About 1,600 students from local high schools attended the fair.

“I want to commute, so I’m looking for a college close to home which is also in my financial budget, because I live with a single mom,” Angelica Soto of Granby said.

“I’m just looking for a good school in Massachusetts. I just want to get to a good school, a right fit,” Leroy Matthews of Chicopee said.

If you weren’t able to attend the fair Monday morning, another one is being held Monday night from 6:30 to 8:30.