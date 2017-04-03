Caught on Camera: Off-duty firefighter rescues driver

(CNN) – A car engulfed in heavy flames following a bad wreck in Martin County.

“They would’ve burned to death in the vehicle, no question, absolutely.” Miramar Fire Rescue Captain Bruce Hill watched it all go down Saturday afternoon. “The vehicle was kinda coming across the median full speed and went right in front of our vehicle and hit a telephone pole, knocked the telephone poll down.”

Off duty at the time that didn’t stop hill’s 25 years of training from kicking into gear. As he rushed over the car started smoking, not yet on fire. “I went into the driver’s side, unbuckled her and pulled her out. And right as I pulled her out is when the vehicle caught on fire.”

In a matter of moments the vehicle ablaze. A Martin County Deputy also pulling a man out before it was too late. Hill helped the woman as firefighters and rescue crews arrived on scene. He carried her over to lay her on the stretcher.

Hill can only guess at what sparked the crash that could have been deadly. “She appeared more like she was having a medical emergency that actually triggered the incident.”

He credits this rescue to being at the right place at the right time. “We never go home that way.” “I went there just to get gas.”

Now he wants to know what happened to the man and woman he helped save. “I would definitely love to know what the ultimate outcome was. I really hope they didn’t have any long term injuries from the accident.”

It’s still unclear what the condition is of the woman and the passenger.