Audit: MassHealth made $193M in improper payments

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ Medicaid provider made nearly $200 million in improper or questionable payments for mental health services, a report from State Auditor Suzanne Bump has found.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Bump’s office, over a five year period, MassHealth directly paid doctors about $93 million for services that should have been paid through the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership (MBHP). MBHP is paid by MassHealth to manage care for mental health services for its members.

Additionally, Bump’s report found that about $100 million was paid directly to doctors by MassHealth for services such as psychological testing and family therapy sessions, which are not specifically listed under MassHealth’s contract with MBHP. Regulations require, however, that all behavioral health services should be paid for by MBHP instead of MassHealth directly.

The improper or questionable payments were made between July of 2010 and June of 2015. Another audit released in 2015 found that MassHealth had paid out $233 million in doctors and services that could have been covered under terms of contracts with managed care organizations. Bump says that this latest audit shows that there are still improvements that need to be made in how MassHealth handles payments.

“As leaders in our state seek to address the growth of MassHealth costs, our audits have shown time and again that the program must improve its contracts to ensure that they cover all appropriate costs, and strengthen their claims process to ensure the program only pays for appropriate claims. This would yield significant costs savings and could prevent the need to raise fees or reduce benefits,” Bump said.

Estimates from Bump’s office suggest that MassHealth could save about $27 million each year just by implementing the recommendations in this particular audit.