Arrest made in Atlanta bridge fire

Homeless man charged with setting fire that caused Atlanta overpass to collapse.

(NBC News) An Atlanta man has been charged with setting the fire which caused part of Interstate 85 to collapse.

Basil Eleby made his first appearance in court Saturday morning.

The 39-year old man, believed to be homeless, was formally accused of setting the fire which caused part of an I-85 overpass to collapse Thursday.

He’s charged him with first degree arson and first degree criminal damage to property.

Court documents show a witness told police Eleby was smoking crack cocaine under the bridge before he set the fire.

Massive fire crumbles Atlanta interstate bridge

 

