Amherst College select their first official mascot

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Alumni, students, faculty and staff from Amherst College voted on the Mammoths for the schools official mascot.

The Mammoths beat out the Fighting Poets, Valley Hawks, Wolves, and Purple and White.

Trustees dropped Lord Jeff last year partly because the 18th Century British General, Jeffery Amherst, had suggested giving smallpox-infected blankets to Native Americans.

Nearly half of the 9,200 people who voted cast in favor of the Mammoths. Click Here for a look at the final results.

