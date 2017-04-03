A look back on March, and what to expect for April

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – I think most can agree, March didn’t ‘go out like a lamb’ as the saying goes, but there is good news for those with spring fever. We can most likely expect more warmer temperatures for April.

After a very active month of March, most people are just about ready for April and the hopeful warmth it will bring. Especially this year, because March was cooler-than-average most days.

March also brought one of our biggest snow storms on record in western Massachusetts; bringing close to a foot or more to many towns.

After asking one resident how she felt about the snow, she answered with a smile first. Melania, from Amherst, told 22News, “I felt really good about it, I like the snow.”

However, for every person that likes the snow, there is one that doesn’t. Especially those who were soaking up the milder air at Forest Park in Springfield. Terry from Springfield told 22News, “How did I feel? I didn’t like it at all I cannot wait for spring. This is glorious and I was born in the summer for a reason, the warmth!”

There are advantages to having leftover snow into April. One advantage to having a late-season snow storm is the leftover snow pack, down the road it will help out plants out. Leftover snow also helps keep the risk for spring brush fires down.

Towards the end of March, we also saw a couple days of rain back-to-back. This will help our on going drought here in western Massachusetts.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the next three months are looking above average temperature wise.