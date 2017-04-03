104th Fighter Wing to conduct flyover at Red Sox opener

BOSTON (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base have helped celebrate important moments for New England sports teams in recent years, and they will continue this tradition by being a part of opening day for the Boston Red Sox Monday.

Two F-15C Eagle jets from the 104th will fly over Fenway Park at the conclusion of the National Anthem. The flyover is a carefully-coordinated event, with a member of the 104th on the ground to help the pilots time the flight perfectly.

“Most of us are fans of New England sports teams. If I was on the ground, I would be just as excited as any local person to see the flyover,” said Maj. Daniel “Riddler” Yerrington, an F-15 pilot with the 104th.

Flyovers like the one planned Monday serve as a training opportunity for the pilots, as well as a way to recruit future airmen.

The 104th Fighter Wing is responsible for protecting the skies over the northeastern United States from any possible airborne threat.