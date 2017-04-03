1 dead in rollover crash on Mass Pike in Berkshire County

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman has died after a rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Berkshire County Monday morning.

State Police Lt. Tom Ryan told 22News that just before 8:00, the woman somehow lost control of her car on the Mass Pike westbound in Lee, after the Becket town line. The car went off the right side of the highway and rolled over.

Ryan said that the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, where she died. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

State police are still looking into what led to the accident.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

