You can expect more melting snow in the next couple of days

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One positive way to look at the snow we got Saturday, if you are not a fan of the snow, is that it will melt quicker thanks to the April sun. 22News is working for you with other ways that snow might melt quicker this week.

Even though most of us got at least a fresh coating of heavy, wet snow Saturday, it won’t be lasting too long. Average snowfall for April here in western Massachusetts is about 2 inches, but when it snows in April it doesn’t last long. The early April sun is strong and helps to melt the leftover snow.

One Easthampton resident told 22News he didn’t mind the snow Saturday, but happy spring is on the way. Clark Letendare, from Easthampton, told 22News, “I rather enjoyed it, you know its coming to an end, we had a really great February, we had a good March but I’ll take the trade off any day.”

Over the next couple of days, temperatures are forecasted in the 50s, which will help melt the snow even more. Soaking rain is also in the forecast, which will also help to raise river levels, which could be a concern to some.

We’ll have to keep an eye on river levels over the next couple of days, especially like places along the Connecticut River in Northampton. With heavy rain and melting snow in the forecast, it could possibly over flow.

All the melting snow and rain will help our ongoing drought, help our plants, and eventually help to reduce brush fires this spring.