Uber and Lyft to complete background checks for Mass. drivers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the deadline for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to complete background checks for thousands of drivers in Massachusetts. The checks are designed to make sure drivers are not registered sex offenders.

This comes after a few drivers in Massachusetts have been charged with rape, sexual assault, and assault with intent to murder.

Zoe Falken of Southwick told 22News, “I just don’t feel like it’s safe to just reach out to someone unknown or any other location and have them take you somewhere. I just don’t find it to be safe.”

Under a recent agreement, the ride-sharing companies will perform multi-state criminal and driving checks for each driver and check them against a national sex offender database.

State officials will run each name through the state’s criminal and sex offender registries.